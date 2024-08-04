Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1764 So J (Chile, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,399 oz) 12,4104 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 372
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1764
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1764 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search