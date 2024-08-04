Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1764 So J (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1764 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1764 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1764 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 986 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4126 $
Price in auction currency 3850 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Chaponnière - December 7, 2013
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1764 So J at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Chile in 1764 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search