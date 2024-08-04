Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1764 So J (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1764
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1764 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 986 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4126 $
Price in auction currency 3850 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
12
