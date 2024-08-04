Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1763

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1763 So J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1763 So J
8 Escudos 1763 So J
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse 4 Escudos 1763 So J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1763 So J
4 Escudos 1763 So J
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 4 Escudos 1763 So J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1763 So J
4 Escudos 1763 So J
Average price 8400 $
Sales
1 11
Obverse 1 Escudo 1763 So J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1763 So J
1 Escudo 1763 So J
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
