4 Escudos 1763 So J "Type 1763-1764" (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,399 oz) 12,4104 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1763
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1763 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2020 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (5)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1929 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
