4 Escudos 1763 So J "Type 1763-1764" (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1763 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2020 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) Service NGC (4)