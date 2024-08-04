Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1763 So J "Type 1763-1764" (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1763 So J "Type 1763-1764" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1763 So J "Type 1763-1764" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,399 oz) 12,4104 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1763 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2020 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (5)
Chile 4 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1929 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

