8 Escudos 1763 So J (Chile, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1763
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1763 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
5366 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
