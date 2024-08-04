Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1763 So J (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1763 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1763 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1763 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
5366 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1763 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

