Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1752

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1752 So J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1752 So J
8 Escudos 1752 So J
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 4 Escudos 1752 So J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1752 So J
4 Escudos 1752 So J
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 1
