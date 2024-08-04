Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1752 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,399)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,1736 oz) 5,3999 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1752
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1752 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
