Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1752 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1752 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1752 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1752 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6139 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4272 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
8510 $
Price in auction currency 7750 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1752 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

