8 Escudos 1752 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1752
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1752 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6139 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4272 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
8510 $
Price in auction currency 7750 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
