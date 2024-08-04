Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1782 So DA (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1782 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6040 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place August 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1929 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
