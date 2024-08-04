Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1782 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1782 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1782 So DA - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1782 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6040 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place August 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Stack's - August 18, 2023
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Stack's - August 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1929 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 27, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1782 So DA at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

