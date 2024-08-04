8 Escudos 1782 So DA (Chile, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1782 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6040 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place August 18, 2023.

