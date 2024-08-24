Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1782

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1782 So DA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1782 So DA
8 Escudos 1782 So DA
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 4 Escudos 1782 So DA
Reverse 4 Escudos 1782 So DA
4 Escudos 1782 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1782 So DA
Reverse 2 Escudos 1782 So DA
2 Escudos 1782 So DA
Average price 4000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1782 So DA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1782 So DA
1 Escudo 1782 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
