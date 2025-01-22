flag
5 Dollars 1914 (Canada, George V)

Obverse 5 Dollars 1914 - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George VReverse 5 Dollars 1914 - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight8,3592 g
  • Pure gold (0,2419 oz) 7,5233 g
  • Diameter21,59 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC31,122

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • Denomination5 Dollars
  • Year1914
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:990 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Dollars 1914 - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V
Auction Prices (166)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian 5 Dollars 1914 . This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,575. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1260 USD
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - September 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 28, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - August 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionMS62 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - October 6, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 6, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - September 29, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 29, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V 5 Dollars 1914?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 5 Dollars 1914 is 990 USD. The coin contains 7,5233 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 850,54 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Dollars 1914?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin 5 Dollars 1914 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Dollars 1914?

To sell the 5 Dollars 1914 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
