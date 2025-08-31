flag
Canada Period: 1901-1936

5 Dollars 1912 (Canada, George V)

Obverse 5 Dollars 1912 - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George VReverse 5 Dollars 1912 - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V

Photo by: Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight8,3592 g
  • Pure gold (0,2419 oz) 7,5233 g
  • Diameter21,59 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC165,680

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • Denomination5 Dollars
  • Year1912
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:780 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Dollars 1912 - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V
Auction Prices (637)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian 5 Dollars 1912 . This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 29160 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,500. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Katz - August 31, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
1110 $
Price in auction currency 1110 USD
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - July 31, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - July 31, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 31, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - April 20, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 5 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - October 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V 5 Dollars 1912?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 5 Dollars 1912 is 780 USD. The coin contains 7,5233 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 850,54 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Dollars 1912?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin 5 Dollars 1912 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Dollars 1912?

To sell the 5 Dollars 1912 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

