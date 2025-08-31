flag
CanadaPeriod:1901-1936 1901-1936

10 Dollars 1914 (Canada, George V)

Obverse 10 Dollars 1914 - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George VReverse 10 Dollars 1914 - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight16,7185 g
  • Pure gold (0,4838 oz) 15,0466 g
  • Diameter26,92 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC140,068

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • Denomination10 Dollars
  • Year1914
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:1300 USD
Auction Prices (632)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian 10 Dollars 1914 . This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 20365 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
1740 $
Price in auction currency 1740 USD
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Hermes Auctions - July 15, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJuly 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJune 24, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Stephen Album - May 18, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Hermes Auctions - April 29, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - March 20, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 20, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - March 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - March 6, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Hermes Auctions - March 4, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateMarch 4, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - February 27, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 27, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - February 20, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 20, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - January 23, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Canada 10 Dollars 1914 at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V 10 Dollars 1914?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 10 Dollars 1914 is 1300 USD. The coin contains 15,0466 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1701,09 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Dollars 1914?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin 10 Dollars 1914 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Dollars 1914?

To sell the 10 Dollars 1914 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

