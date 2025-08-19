flag
CanadaPeriod:1901-1936 1901-1936

10 Dollars 1912 (Canada, George V)

Obverse 10 Dollars 1912 - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George VReverse 10 Dollars 1912 - Gold Coin Value - Canada, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight16,7185 g
  • Pure gold (0,4838 oz) 15,0466 g
  • Diameter26,92 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC74,759

Description

  • CountryCanada
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • Denomination10 Dollars
  • Year1912
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintOttawa
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:1100 USD
Auction Prices (310)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Canadian 10 Dollars 1912 . This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Hermes Auctions - August 19, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - August 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 10, 2025
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 21, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJune 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Bolaffi - June 6, 2025
SellerBolaffi
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1374 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Hermes Auctions - May 13, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - April 20, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 22, 2025
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 22, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Hermes Auctions - February 25, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Stack's - January 17, 2025
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Stack's - January 17, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 17, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Hermes Auctions - December 24, 2024
SellerHermes Auctions
DateDecember 24, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - December 22, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - December 12, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Heritage - September 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
SellerInasta
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Canada 10 Dollars 1912 at auction Spink - July 31, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of George V 10 Dollars 1912?

According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 10 Dollars 1912 is 1100 USD. The coin contains 15,0466 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1701,09 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Dollars 1912?

The information on the current value of the Canadian coin 10 Dollars 1912 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Dollars 1912?

To sell the 10 Dollars 1912 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

