10 Dollars 1912 (Canada, George V)
Photo by: Hermes Auctions
Specification
- MetalGold (0,900)
- Weight16,7185 g
- Pure gold (0,4838 oz) 15,0466 g
- Diameter26,92 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC74,759
Description
- CountryCanada
- PeriodGeorge V
- Denomination10 Dollars
- Year1912
- RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
- MintOttawa
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Canadian 10 Dollars 1912 . This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
How much is the gold coin of George V 10 Dollars 1912?
According to the latest data as of August 31, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 10 Dollars 1912 is 1100 USD. The coin contains 15,0466 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1701,09 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Dollars 1912?
The information on the current value of the Canadian coin 10 Dollars 1912 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 10 Dollars 1912?
To sell the 10 Dollars 1912 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.