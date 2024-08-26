Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Coins of Bremen 1864

Silver coins

Obverse 36 Grote 1864
Reverse 36 Grote 1864
36 Grote 1864
Average price 190 $
Sales
2 136

Commemorative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat 1864 B Opening of stock exchange
Reverse 10 Ducat 1864 B Opening of stock exchange
10 Ducat 1864 B Opening of stock exchange
Average price 30000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Thaler 1864 B Opening of stock exchange
Reverse Thaler 1864 B Opening of stock exchange
Thaler 1864 B Opening of stock exchange
Average price 600 $
Sales
3 308
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
