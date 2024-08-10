Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

10 Ducat 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 10 Ducat 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" - Gold Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 10 Ducat 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" - Gold Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 35,2 g
  • Pure gold (1,1159 oz) 34,7072 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 10 Ducat
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 10 Ducat 1864 "Opening of stock exchange" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4797 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Bremen 10 Ducat 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
36066 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Bremen 10 Ducat 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
20757 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Bremen 10 Ducat 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat 1864 "Opening of stock exchange", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

