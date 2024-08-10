10 Ducat 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 10 Ducat 1864 "Opening of stock exchange" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4797 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)