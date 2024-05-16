Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

36 Grote 1864 (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse 36 Grote 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse 36 Grote 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,986)
  • Weight 8,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,278 oz) 8,6472 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 100,000

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 36 Grote
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36460 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (18)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (23)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • WAG (15)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Heritage - September 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Bremen 36 Grote 1864 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 36 Grote 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bremen Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Bremen in 1864 All Bremen coins Bremen silver coins Bremen coins 36 Grote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search