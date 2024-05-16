Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
36 Grote 1864 (Bremen, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,986)
- Weight 8,77 g
- Pure silver (0,278 oz) 8,6472 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 100,000
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination 36 Grote
- Year 1864
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen 36 Grote 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36460 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
