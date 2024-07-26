Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" (Bremen, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen Thaler 1864 "Opening of stock exchange" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34587 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (65) AU (91) XF (138) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (12) MS63 (16) MS62 (11) MS61 (3) AU55 (1) PF63 (1) PF60 (1) CAMEO (1) PL (8) Service NGC (24) PCGS (25) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (2)

Auction World (34)

Aurea (1)

BAC (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (10)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (16)

Felzmann (5)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (12)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (10)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (58)

Leu (1)

London Coin Galleries (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (2)

MS67 (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (2)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (8)

Rhenumis (3)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (6)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (3)

Teutoburger (20)

UBS (2)

WAG (47)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)