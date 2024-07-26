Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" (Bremen, Free City)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,986)
- Weight 17,539 g
- Pure silver (0,556 oz) 17,2935 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 5,000
Description
- Country Bremen
- Period Free City
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (308)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bremen Thaler 1864 "Opening of stock exchange" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34587 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 15
