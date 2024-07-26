Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bremen Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" (Bremen, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City Reverse Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" - Silver Coin Value - Bremen, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,986)
  • Weight 17,539 g
  • Pure silver (0,556 oz) 17,2935 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 5,000

Description

  • Country Bremen
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (308)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bremen Thaler 1864 "Opening of stock exchange" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34587 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Bremen Thaler 1864 B "Opening of stock exchange" at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1864 "Opening of stock exchange", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

