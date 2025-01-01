Catalog
Australia
Period:
1837-1936
1837-1936
Victoria
1837-1901
Edward VII
1901-1910
George V
1910-1936
Home
Catalog
Australia
1896
Coins of Australia 1896
Select a category
All
All
Gold
Gold coins
Sovereign 1896 S Veiled head
Average price
710 $
Sales
0
55
Sovereign 1896 M Veiled head
Average price
800 $
Sales
0
195
Half Sovereign 1896 M Veiled head
Average price
320 $
Sales
0
22
