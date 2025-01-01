flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Coins of Australia 1896

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1896 S Veiled head
Reverse Sovereign 1896 S Veiled head
Sovereign 1896 S Veiled head
Average price710 $
Sales
055
Obverse Sovereign 1896 M Veiled head
Reverse Sovereign 1896 M Veiled head
Sovereign 1896 M Veiled head
Average price800 $
Sales
0195
Obverse Half Sovereign 1896 M Veiled head
Reverse Half Sovereign 1896 M Veiled head
Half Sovereign 1896 M Veiled head
Average price320 $
Sales
022
Category
Year
Search