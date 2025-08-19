flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,456,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1896
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:800 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (195)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22006 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place May 18, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
742 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage Eur - May 19, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 24, 2025
SellerTauler & Fau
DateApril 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
SellerNOA
DateOctober 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 9, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with mark M is 800 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

