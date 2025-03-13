flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC218,946

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1896
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:320 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23585 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 27, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - March 4, 2021
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - March 4, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 4, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJuly 23, 2020
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2018
SellerV. GADOURY
DateNovember 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 27, 2015
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 27, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 27, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - November 13, 2014
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - November 13, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 13, 2014
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 24, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Chaponnière - December 7, 2013
SellerChaponnière
DateDecember 7, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head" at auction Soler y Llach - April 20, 2010
SellerSoler y Llach
DateApril 20, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1896 M "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with mark M is 320 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

