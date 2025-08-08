flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,544,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1896
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:710 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (55)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1124 sold at the Roxbury’s Auction House auction for AUD 2,350. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
1081 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 8, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
807 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Spink - July 31, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
SellerHolmasto
DateDecember 16, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
SellerLeu
DateDecember 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - July 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 7, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - July 1, 2022
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateJuly 1, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head" at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
SellerSedwick
DateMay 6, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1896 S "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with mark S is 710 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1896 "Veiled head" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

