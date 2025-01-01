flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Coins of Australia 1889

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1889 S JEB Jubilee portrait
Reverse Sovereign 1889 S JEB Jubilee portrait
Sovereign 1889 S JEB Jubilee portrait
Average price800 $
Sales
0230
Obverse Sovereign 1889 M JEB Jubilee portrait
Reverse Sovereign 1889 M JEB Jubilee portrait
Sovereign 1889 M JEB Jubilee portrait
Average price540 $
Sales
1174
Obverse Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB Jubilee portrait
Reverse Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB Jubilee portrait
Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB Jubilee portrait
Average price880 $
Sales
024
