Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,732,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1889
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:540 USD
Average price (PROOF):43000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (173)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 41,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2025
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateAugust 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
33430 $
Price in auction currency 52000 AUD
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction St James’s - June 7, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 7, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction St James’s - April 30, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - March 31, 2025
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateMarch 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionPF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateNovember 24, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 9, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 7, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 18, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 12, 2025
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateSeptember 12, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1889 M JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB is 540 USD for regular strike and 43000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB?

To sell the Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
