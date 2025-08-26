flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,262,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1889
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:800 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (230)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24131 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Hermes Auctions - August 26, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Auction World - July 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
880 $
Price in auction currency 131000 JPY
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 15, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJuly 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJune 24, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Hermes Auctions - April 29, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Holmasto - March 8, 2025
SellerHolmasto
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 18, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 18, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB is 800 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB?

To sell the Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1889All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions