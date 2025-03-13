flag
Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC64,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1889
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34292 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
SellerStack's
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
SellerDNW
DateMarch 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - November 21, 2021
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 22, 2021
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateAugust 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 27, 2018
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 30, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 22, 2015
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 20, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 20, 2015
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateApril 14, 2015
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2014
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 25, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 1, 2013
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Herrero - December 13, 2012
SellerHerrero
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1889 S JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB is 880 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1889 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

