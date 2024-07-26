Anhalt-Kothen Period: 1840-1840 1840-1840
2 Thaler 1840 A (Anhalt-Kothen, Henry)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 3,100
Description
- Country Anhalt-Kothen
- Period Henry
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Henry (Duke of Anhalt-Köthen)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Henry struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1356 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
