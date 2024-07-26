Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Kothen Period: 1840-1840 1840-1840

2 Thaler 1840 A (Anhalt-Kothen, Henry)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Kothen, Henry Reverse 2 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Kothen, Henry

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 3,100

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Kothen
  • Period Henry
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Henry (Duke of Anhalt-Köthen)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Henry struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (34)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (12)
  • Westfälische (1)
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1356 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
914 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Kothen 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

