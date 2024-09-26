Catalog
Home
Catalog
Anhalt-Kothen coins price guide
Henry
2 Thaler
Anhalt-Kothen
Period:
1840-1840
1840-1840
Henry
1840-1840
Silver coins 2 Thaler of Henry - Anhalt-Kothen
2 Thaler 1840
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
BU
Sales
Sales
1840
A
3,100
0
83
