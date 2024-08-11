Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Kothen Period: 1840-1840 1840-1840

Coins catalog of Henry (1840-1840)

Total added coins: 1

Period of Henry
Coin catalog Henry 1840-1840
coin Silver
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Henry

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Kothen, Henry
2 Thaler 1840 A
 Silver $3,400 - 0 83
Category
Year
