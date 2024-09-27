Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Kothen Period: 1840-1840 1840-1840

Coins of Anhalt-Kothen 1840

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 A
Reverse 2 Thaler 1840 A
2 Thaler 1840 A
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 83
