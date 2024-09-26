Catalog
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Home
Catalog
Anhalt-Dessau
1864
Anhalt-Dessau
Period:
1839-1869
1839-1869
Leopold Frederick
1839-1869
Home
Catalog
Anhalt-Dessau
1864
Coins of Anhalt-Dessau 1864
Select a category
All
Silver
Copper
Silver coins
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
12
Copper coins
3 Pfennig 1864 A
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
18
1 Pfennig 1864 A
Average price
70 $
Sales
0
10
Best offers
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
VL Nummus
Auction
Sep 15, 2024
Varesi
Auction
Sep 27, 2024
