Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Coins of Anhalt-Dessau 1864

Silver coins

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A
Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 12

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1864 A
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1864 A
3 Pfennig 1864 A
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1864 A
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1864 A
1 Pfennig 1864 A
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 10
