Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

1 Pfennig 1864 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 1 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,37 - 1,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5287 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WAG (1)
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Dessau Coin catalog of Leopold Frederick Coins of Anhalt-Dessau in 1864 All Anhalt-Dessau coins Anhalt-Dessau copper coins Anhalt-Dessau coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search