1 Pfennig 1864 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5287 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

