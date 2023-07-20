Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
1 Pfennig 1864 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,37 - 1,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1864
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5287 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
