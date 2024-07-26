2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (3) Condition (slab) PF63 (1) Service NGC (1)