Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - April 15, 2004
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date April 15, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

