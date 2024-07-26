Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1864
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search