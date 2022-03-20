Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

3 Pfennig 1864 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 3 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,17 - 4,73 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 803 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place December 1, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 20, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Dessau Coin catalog of Leopold Frederick Coins of Anhalt-Dessau in 1864 All Anhalt-Dessau coins Anhalt-Dessau copper coins Anhalt-Dessau coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
