Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
3 Pfennig 1864 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,17 - 4,73 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1864
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 803 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place December 1, 2015.
Сondition
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
