3 Pfennig 1864 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 803 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place December 1, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (6) AU (4) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (1)