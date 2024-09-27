Catalog
Home
Catalog
Anhalt-Dessau coins price guide
Leopold Frederick
Thaler
Anhalt-Dessau
Period:
1839-1869
1839-1869
Leopold Frederick
1839-1869
Home
Catalog
Anhalt-Dessau coins price guide
Leopold Frederick
Thaler
Silver coins Thaler of Leopold Frederick - Anhalt-Dessau
Thaler 1858-1869
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1858
A
1
104
1866
A
1
97
1869
A
1
186
Anhalt-Dessau
Period
1839-1869
Category
Anhalt-Dessau
Period
1839-1869
Leopold Frederick
1839-1869
