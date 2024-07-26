Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Thaler 1866 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse Thaler 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1254 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

