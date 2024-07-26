Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
Thaler 1866 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1254 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (4)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (12)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (13)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (17)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
