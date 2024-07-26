Thaler 1866 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1254 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (8) AU (20) XF (26) VF (40) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (3) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)

