Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Coins of Anhalt-Dessau 1866

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1866 A
Reverse Thaler 1866 A
Thaler 1866 A
Average price 200 $
Sales
1 97
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search