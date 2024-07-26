Thaler 1869 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

