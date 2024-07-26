Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Thaler 1869 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1869 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse Thaler 1869 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - August 16, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

