Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
Thaler 1869 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1869
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
