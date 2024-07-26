Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
Thaler 1858 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62399 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place April 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
