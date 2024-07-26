Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Thaler 1858 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62399 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place April 7, 2021.

Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Kroha - June 5, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

