Thaler 1858 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62399 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place April 7, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (7) AU (33) XF (28) VF (30) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS61 (1) PF64 (2) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (3)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (12)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (3)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (3)

Katz (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (21)

Leu (1)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (8)

UBS (4)

WAG (13)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (1)