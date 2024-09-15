Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg 1823

Silver coins

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1823
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1823
1/24 Thaler 1823
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1823
Reverse 4 Pfennig 1823
4 Pfennig 1823
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1823
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1823
1 Pfennig 1823
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 3
