Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

1 Pfennig 1823 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1823 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse 1 Pfennig 1823 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,37 - 1,97 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1147 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1823 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1823 at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1823 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

