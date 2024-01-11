Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
4 Pfennig 1823 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,55 - 7,63 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2367 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 220 RUB
