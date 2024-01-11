Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

4 Pfennig 1823 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1823 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse 4 Pfennig 1823 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,55 - 7,63 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2367 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 220 RUB
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

