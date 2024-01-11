4 Pfennig 1823 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2367 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (5) No grade (11)