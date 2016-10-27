Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
1/24 Thaler 1823 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,368)
- Weight 1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2223 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.
