1/24 Thaler 1823 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2223 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2)