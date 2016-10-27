Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

1/24 Thaler 1823 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2223 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (3)
  • WAG (1)
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1823 at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1823 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1823 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1823 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Bernburg Coin catalog of Alexius Frederick Christian Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg in 1823 All Anhalt-Bernburg coins Anhalt-Bernburg silver coins Anhalt-Bernburg coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search