Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg 1822

Silver coins

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1822
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1822
1/24 Thaler 1822
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 36

Copper coins

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1822
Reverse 4 Pfennig 1822
4 Pfennig 1822
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1822
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1822
1 Pfennig 1822
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 10
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search