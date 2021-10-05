Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

4 Pfennig 1822 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1822 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse 4 Pfennig 1822 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,55 - 7,63 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1991 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place July 16, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1822 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1822 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1822 at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1822 at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1822 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 6, 2002
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 6, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Bernburg Coin catalog of Alexius Frederick Christian Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg in 1822 All Anhalt-Bernburg coins Anhalt-Bernburg copper coins Anhalt-Bernburg coins 4 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search