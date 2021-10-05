4 Pfennig 1822 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 4 Pfennig 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1991 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place July 16, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) No grade (1)