1 Pfennig 1822 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (4)