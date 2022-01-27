Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

1 Pfennig 1822 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1822 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse 1 Pfennig 1822 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,37 - 1,97 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WAG (4)
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1822 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1822 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1822 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1822 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1822 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1822 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1822 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1822 at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1822 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1822 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

