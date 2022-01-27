Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
1 Pfennig 1822 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,37 - 1,97 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- WAG (4)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search