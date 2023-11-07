Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

1/24 Thaler 1822 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1822 - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 220. Bidding took place March 1, 2021.

Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

