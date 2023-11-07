Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
1/24 Thaler 1822 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,368)
- Weight 1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 220. Bidding took place March 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
