1/24 Thaler 1822 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/24 Thaler 1822 . This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 220. Bidding took place March 1, 2021.

