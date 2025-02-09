flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont 1823

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W.
Reverse 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W.
2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W.
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Mariengroschen 1823 F.W.
Reverse Mariengroschen 1823 F.W.
Mariengroschen 1823 F.W.
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access