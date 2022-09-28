flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,12 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination Mariengroschen
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1823 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 4573 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Mariengroschen 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

