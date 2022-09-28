Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1823 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 4573 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1)