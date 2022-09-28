Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,12 - 1,52 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination Mariengroschen
- Year 1823
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Mariengroschen 1823 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 4573 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
