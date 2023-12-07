Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,8 - 2,21 g
- Diameter 18,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 2 Mariengroschen
- Year 1823
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1216 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
