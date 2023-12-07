2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1216 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (1) No grade (7)