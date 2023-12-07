flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,8 - 2,21 g
  • Diameter 18,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 2 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1216 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Mariengroschen 1823 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mariengroschen 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

